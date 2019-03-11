Business

Bowling alley-arcade with bucket-sized cocktails, 2-foot hot dogs reopens in Midlands

By Isabella Cueto

March 11, 2019 03:54 PM

Supersized snacks and drinks available at Bowlero.
Cayce, SC

The AMF Park Lanes in Cayce is reopening as a Bowlero, an international bowling alley franchise with a location in Greenville.

The rebranded and renovated 24,000-square-foot alley and arcade will feature a retro-style setup, with modern twists like blacklight bowling and high-definition video screens for music videos, sports and movies.

Bowlero also has a super-sized party menu, which includes three-liter cocktails, extra-extra-large “party pretzels” and a two-foot-long hot dog. The alley will also have regular-sized dishes, shareable snacks, beer and wine available for purchase.

Bowlero locations offer deals throughout the week and bowling leagues for friends, coworkers and family to have some friendly competition.

The grand opening of Cayce’s Bowlero will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Guests can bowl and play arcade games for free (RSVP is recommended).

Bowlero Cayce is located at 900 Axtell Drive.

