Solar farm that could power 18,000 homes planned for Richland County

Thousands of Richland County homes could be using power from the sun by 2021, according to a statement from the South Carolina governor’s office.

Eastover Solar, owned by the company Community Energy, announced Wednesday plans to spend $80 million constructing a new solar farm in Richland County, according to the statement.

The farm — which will be located outside of Eastover — is designed to create enough electricity to power about 18,000 homes. Construction is expected to finish by the first quarter of 2021.

Electricity generated by the farm will be sold to Dominion Energy.

Community Energy is a renewable power company based in Pennsylvania. It’s engaged in projects across the United States, including solar farms in Virginia and Georgia, according to the company’s website.

“South Carolina’s renewable energy industry is thriving, and today’s announcement by Eastover Solar is just the latest example of that,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said in the statement. “This investment proves that our state is an ideal business destination for companies of all types, and by working together to maintain our pro-business environment, we can ensure a future of prosperity in all corners of our state.”