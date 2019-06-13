Barre3 opens new Columbia location, with nail salon as an added bonus

Provided by barre3

Starting Monday, you can get in a workout at the same time you get your nails done.

That’s when the workout studio barre3 opens in a new location at 3006 Devine St., after moving from its former home on Rosewood Drive.

The new location comes with a twist. In addition to the ballet bar, yoga and pilates classes out front, the new location will also feature the Nail barre, a new salon, in the rear of the building.

Owner Lauren Truslow is marking the dual opening with a week of promotions, including free classes, a grand opening party on Monday, and giveaways for a full year of barre3 workouts and for manicures, pedicures and eyebrow waxing.

Truslow bought the 4,700-square foot building in December and “gutted the whole building” to make space for her two new businesses.

Barre3 will be open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m., and the Nail barre will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, the workout space will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. and the salon from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Sundays, barre3 will be open 8 to 10 a.m. and 1:15 to 4:30 p.m., but the Nail barre will be closed.

Both businesses will also host a grand opening party from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.

