Barre3 opens new Columbia location, with nail salon as an added bonus

COLUMBIA, SC

Starting Monday, you can get in a workout at the same time you get your nails done.

That’s when the workout studio barre3 opens in a new location at 3006 Devine St., after moving from its former home on Rosewood Drive.

The new location comes with a twist. In addition to the ballet bar, yoga and pilates classes out front, the new location will also feature the Nail barre, a new salon, in the rear of the building.

Owner Lauren Truslow is marking the dual opening with a week of promotions, including free classes, a grand opening party on Monday, and giveaways for a full year of barre3 workouts and for manicures, pedicures and eyebrow waxing.

Truslow bought the 4,700-square foot building in December and “gutted the whole building” to make space for her two new businesses.

Barre3 will be open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m., and the Nail barre will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, the workout space will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. and the salon from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Sundays, barre3 will be open 8 to 10 a.m. and 1:15 to 4:30 p.m., but the Nail barre will be closed.

Both businesses will also host a grand opening party from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Bristow Marchant is currently split between covering Richland County and the 2020 presidential race. He has more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.

