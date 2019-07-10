Business
New barbecue place coming to Columbia’s Main Street
A new barbecue place is coming to Main Street.
Nashville-based Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint has applied to open a restaurant in Columbia’s Elmwood neighborhood, at 2203 Main St.
Martin’s would go in the former A&F Body Shop, according to an application to the city’s design review board for a “restaurant, smokehouse and beer garden” at the site. The proposal includes off-site parking a block north on Bryan Street.
The joint serves West Tennessee whole hog barbecue. The franchise has 10 other locations, mainly in Tennessee. Martin’s recently opened a Charleston location off Folly Road on James Island.
At their Charleston location, Martin’s offers a $13 whole-hog barbecue tray, and a $68 “Big Daddy Sampler” with half a rack of ribs, an eight-ounce pork, eight-ounce brisket, half chicken and three pints of sides (it’s meant to serve a table of five).
The application will be discussed by the Design Review Commission on Thursday. Attempts to contact Martin’s Bar-B-Que were unsuccessful, and the architect who drew up the site plans for Brentwood, Tenn.,-based Design and Engineering Inc. declined to comment on the proposal.
Comments