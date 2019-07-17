Business
Bone-In Barbeque is adding pinball machines for a big tournament with prizes
Bone-In Barbeque is adding pinball machines to its BullStreet restaurant ahead of a big pinball tournament in August and September.
Pinball enthusiasts can play at the barbecue joint and win weekly and monthly prizes, said bar manager Jason Davis. The player with the highest score at the end of the contest will win the grand prize, an Oculus Quest virtual reality head set.
The restaurant has already converted its private dining area into a game room with three pinball machines, and four more are on the way, plus three more along the wall of the back of the restaurant.
Game themes range from Ghostbusters to Star Trek to Metallica. The restaurant is also looking to add some classic arcade games, Davis said.
The games will stay until the end of the tournament, “unless this just goes bananas,” Davis said.
On top of the months-long tournament, Bone-In will host at least one day-long extravaganza on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 10 p.m.
The restaurant will also start hosting a monthly board game night on Mondays, when the restaurant is usually closed, with its own nightly and cumulative prizes, Davis said.
Comments