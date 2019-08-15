West Coast burger chain with milkshake bar to open Columbia location

9 new businesses and restaurants coming to Columbia Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C.

It’s a gourmet, fast-casual burger shop with a build-your-own milkshake bar and yes, it’s coming to Columbia.

Los Angeles-based burger chain BurgerIM will open its first South Carolina location in Columbia in the fall, the company announced on Monday.

BurgerIM specializes in arrays of 3-ounce burgers made from beef, lamb, salmon, turkey, chicken, falafel or plant-based proteins. And while you can get a slider of your choice, quarter-pound and third-pound burgers are also available.

Toppings are also customizable. Classic lettuce and tomato can be swapped for or loaded with toppings such as grilled cabbage, mushrooms, avocado, pineapple and fried eggs.

To wash all of that down, how about a personalized milkshake created at the chain’s milkshake bar? Customers can choose base ice cream flavors, add-ins and toppings. BurgerIM will also serve craft beer in bottles and wine.

The Columbia location will open at 1033 Roberts Branch Parkway inside Killian’s Crossing in northeast Columbia. A soft opening is scheduled for mid-September but burgers are set to be flipping full-time in the fall.