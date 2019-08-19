European grocery chain opening Columbia location soon. Here’s what you can expect

9 new businesses and restaurants coming to Columbia Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C.

An international grocery store chain that first opened in Germany in the 1970s will open its first Richland County location in September.

The new Lidl store will open on Summit Parkway near Ridgeview High School and Rice Creek Elementary School. It joins a network of nearly 11,000 Lidl stores in 29 countries — including one in Lexington County.

At the opening, the first shoppers will receive gift cards, special deals, giveaways and other prizes, according to a news release.

Lidl is known for having stores with clean layouts and abundant natural light. The Columbia location will have six grocery aisles, a bakery with fresh breads and pastries, high-quality produce and cuts of meat, organic products and a section of “ever-changing” items, such as appliances, toys, furniture and other gear.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Columbia’s Lidl is located at 1401 Summit Parkway and will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Store hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.