The dance goes on at The Woody’s new downtown Columbia location

Former Vista dance club The Woody is set to reopen at a new downtown location.

The club is set to reopen this fall on Columbia’s Main Street, in a space downstairs from the rooftop bar Hendrix.

The move was announced by architecture firm Garvin Design Group, which is working with the club to uplift the ground floor of the building at 1649 Main St.

Owned by the Windham family, the bar was named after longtime Columbia radio personality Woody Windham when it opened in the Vista in March 2011. The club became known for its dance classes. When it closed its Lady Street location in June, the owners started looking for a new home.

“1649 Main Street is about twice the size of our old space. It’s going to be fantastic,” Windham said in a press release. “The building sets up perfectly for us.”

An opening date has not been set, but the club may have pop-up parties off-site before then, according to the release announcing the opening.