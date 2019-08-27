New company offers ‘Uber for lawn care’ in SC

Remote-controlled lawn mower in action Seth Grant operates a remote-controlled lawn-mowing robot along I-77 near Dave Lyle Blvd. The mower is owned by contractor Dixie Lawn Care out of Kings Mountain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seth Grant operates a remote-controlled lawn-mowing robot along I-77 near Dave Lyle Blvd. The mower is owned by contractor Dixie Lawn Care out of Kings Mountain.

A new company expanding to South Carolina is offering lawn care customers a new way to get their grass trimmed.

California-based Lawn Love is launching in Columbia, offering what it calls the “Uber of lawn care” to connect customers with local lawn care businesses.

“Traditionally consumers have had to wait for a lawn care worker to physically come to their property, offer a quote, and schedule the service,” Lawn Love founder Jeremy Yamaguchi said in a press release. “It can take weeks to get the job done after initial contact was made.”

Instead of an in-person visit, Lawn Love assesses a property and gives homeowners a quote using satellite imaging software. Customers sign up through the company’s mobile app, pay via credit card, then get charged after the service is completed.

Founded in Southern California in 2014, Lawn Love now operates in 120 cities around the country.

But unlike the rideshare service Yamaguchi compares his company to, Lawn Love partners with local lawn care businesses to do the actual yard work.

“The average lawn care company in Columbia has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models,” Yamagucht tells The State. “By partnering with us, these small business owners receive software and support that enables them to compete with dominating, corporate lawn care providers.”