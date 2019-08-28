You love their macarons. Soon you can get them in the Main Street Arcade Building

New life comes to historic mall in Columbia’s downtown Renovations at the Arcade Mall in downtown Columbia are almost complete. The historic mall will have amenities to keep people inside from morning till night with a coffee shop, retail spaces offices and lunch and dinner spots. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Renovations at the Arcade Mall in downtown Columbia are almost complete. The historic mall will have amenities to keep people inside from morning till night with a coffee shop, retail spaces offices and lunch and dinner spots.

A sugar rush is on the move, and soon to settle it at a new spot on Main Street in Columbia.

Ally & Eloise Bakeshop, known by many for its colorful macarons, announced on Tuesday that it was moving one of its stores a few blocks down from its 1626 Main St. perch , into the renovated Arcade Building.

The shop announced its move on the bakery’s Facebook page with a stop-motion video of owner Aleka Selig gliding down Main Street in pursuit of her beloved macarons and ending up at the new retail location.

Ally & Eloise — the name is a combination of Selig’s nickname and the name of her French bulldog, Eloise — opened its first shop in Forest Acres in 2012. That location will stay put. The Main Street bakery opened in September 2016.

The L-shaped Arcade Building is more than 100 years old and is on the National Register of Historic Places. A developer purchased the building several years ago and renovated it, attracting businesses such as Swanson’s Deli, Indah Coffee and several boutiques.

The bakery will open on the first floor of the Arcade Building (1332 Main St.) in mid-September, according to the social media announcement. The first customers will receive a free small coffee and macaron.