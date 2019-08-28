Business

Columbia neighborhood lost its only grocery store. Here’s what’s being done to help

The Save-A-Lot at 2016 Harden St., Columbia, SC. Currently operated by the non-profit arm of the Columbia Housing Authority, the grocery store will close at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, creating a food desert for lower-income residents.
The Save-A-Lot at 2016 Harden St., Columbia, SC. Currently operated by the non-profit arm of the Columbia Housing Authority, the grocery store will close at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, creating a food desert for lower-income residents. Bristow Marchant bmarchant@thestate.com
COLUMBIA, SC

After the Save-A-Lot grocery store on Harden Street closed on Saturday, a coalition of community organizations is holding a “pop up grocery” next week for residents in an area that’s now being called a “food desert.”

The pop-up market will give residents a chance to purchase produce, milk, eggs, rice and beans for $5 cash or the equivalent in SNAP/EBT. Bread is also being donated by Panera Bread.

The pop-up will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the FoodShare Food Hub at 2016 Harden St., the same Columbia Housing Authority-owned site where the Save-A-Lot shut its doors last week.

“Our families in the 29203 and other low income zip codes have been particularly impacted,” FoodShare director Beverly Wilson said in a statement. “With the closing of the North Main’s Harvey’s, Bi-Lo, and Piggly Wiggly in the last few years, the food access crisis deepens.”

FoodShare teaches cooking skills and distributes fresh food to low-income residents. The program is hosting the pop-up grocery along with other community organizations, including Eat Smart Move More SC and the Columbia Food Policy Committee.

Advocates continue to search for more long-term solutions for the area where Save-A-Lot operated. The store had been run by the housing authority’s non-profit arm since January, but it was ultimately decided the store was taking up too much of the agency’s discretionary spending.

The store served a population near the Oak Read high rise and down the street from the former Allen Benedict Court. Its closure officially creates a food desert in the Edgewood neighborhood.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as an urban area where residents are more than a mile from the nearest grocery store. The next closest store, the Food Lion at 1001 Harden St., is a little more than a mile from the Save-A-Lot location.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant is currently split between covering Richland County and the 2020 presidential race. He has more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.
  Comments  