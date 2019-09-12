Business
GE putting $60 million into this SC plant
General Electric will spend $60 million to convert its Kershaw County plant into a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.
The investment was announced by the S.C. Department of Commerce on Thursday. The money will help retool the existing plant, which makes refrigerators, into a high-volume water heater production facility.
The change also includes capacity for future growth, the release said.
In the meantime, workers at the plant will help create the new water heater line and work in similar positions once the new line is up and running.
GE CEO Kevin Nolan said in the news release the converted plant will “enhance our U.S. production footprint and enable us to continue expanding our portfolio of Made in America products.”
The converted plant is expected to be fully operational in the fall of 2020.
