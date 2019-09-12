GE putting $60 million into this SC plant

The logo for General Electric appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. General Electric rebounded 6.7% after reporting late Thursday that its CEO had bought 250,000 shares of GE stock. GE had taken a plunge on new concerns about its accounting practices. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) AP

General Electric will spend $60 million to convert its Kershaw County plant into a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The investment was announced by the S.C. Department of Commerce on Thursday. The money will help retool the existing plant, which makes refrigerators, into a high-volume water heater production facility.

The change also includes capacity for future growth, the release said.

In the meantime, workers at the plant will help create the new water heater line and work in similar positions once the new line is up and running.

GE CEO Kevin Nolan said in the news release the converted plant will “enhance our U.S. production footprint and enable us to continue expanding our portfolio of Made in America products.”

The converted plant is expected to be fully operational in the fall of 2020.