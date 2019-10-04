Columbia’s first arcade bar to open on Main Street

SHARE COPY LINK

Columbia’s first arcade-bar combo soon will have a permanent home.

Transmission Arcade announced on social media this week that it plans to open at 1712 Main St., across the street from the Richland County courthouse in a space formerly occupied by the Local Yocal bodega.

“We are ecstatic to announce that we’ve found our permanent home,” the business wrote Wednesday on its Facebook and Instagram accounts. “There’s no projected opening date yet, as there’s still plenty of work to be done. But rest assured, we know this space is beyond capable of transmitting the arcade magic we plan to bring to you all. More big reveals are coming soon, so stay tuned.”

Transmission first came on the Columbia scene earlier this year as a pop-up arcade at places such as Craft & Draft and the Columbia Museum of Art.

When the business first launched as a pop-up, co-owner Josh Rainwater told The State, “We want people to walk in and feel like they did when they were a kid, but then also be reminded, ‘Oh yeah! I can drink!’”

Bar-arcade combos have been popular in many larger cities across the United States for years. While Columbia is home to a Dave & Buster’s sports bar and arcade, and some local bars and restaurants feature a limited number of arcade games, Transmission is likely to be the first spot in Columbia to fit into the trendy arcade bar concept.

The 1700 block, home to the courthouse and City Hall, is seen as the next frontier of Main Street’s revitalization. The 1700 block has struggled to find the energy of neighboring blocks, which have exploded with activity in recent years.

Recently, Al Amir restaurant moved from the 1700 block to a new location on North Main, while other businesses, including the Local Yocal bodega and Daufuskeys Gullah Bistro and Piano Bar had short-lived stays on the block. The most recent opening in the area was The Joint at 1710 Main, a jazz bar in the former location of Mac’s on Main.