Crazy Cazboy’s discount superstore opening in Columbia this weekend

John Cassimus, the founder of Zoe’s Kitchen chain of restaurants, is opening a new kind of retail experience in Columbia Friday.

The store, Crazy Cazboy’s, at 5422 Forest Drive in a former Hobby Lobby building, is the fifth location in the Southeast and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The shopping experience is like no other, with bins full of everything from everyday products to high value items such as Apple products, laptops, gaming items, and more,” said Kathleen Hoover with PAG Marketing SC in a release Thursday.

The liquidation store sells items from big retailers at a discounted price. Crazy Cazboy’s is membership based, so customers either pay $5 per visit, or $15 for an annual pass with unlimited visits.

Depending on the day of the week, Crazy Cazboy’s items sell from 25 cents to $7. A truckload of inventory arrives every day and the store is closed for restocking and deep cleaning on Thursdays. Friday shoppers pay $7 for each item to get the first pick of the inventory and the price falls every day after.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Saturday, items are marked down to $5, Sunday items are $3, Monday items are $2, Tuesday items are $1 and items cost 25 cents every Wednesday.

A few rules customers have to follow are: no large bags, no purses, no jackets, no checks are accepted and all sales are final. Customers are also required to download the free Crazy Cazboy’s app to enter the store.

According to a release, Crazy Cazboy’s “promises to bring a shopping experience that is like Black Friday everyday.” The news release said the company expects customers to camp out overnight for the opening.

The store offers online shopping as well, but for higher prices than customers can find in the bins at the store.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Items for sale at the Friday opening of discount superstore, Crazy Cazboys on Forest Drive, include name brand items. Kathleen Hoover Crazy Cazboy's media team

Though the merchandise changes each week, Crazy Cazboy’s advertised brands like Apple, Fitbit, Frito lay, Pampers, Huggies, Wranglers, Mattel Columbia and more are common “trusted brands” the store will carry on its website.

Cassimus founded Crazy Cazboy’s in 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Customers in Columbia will be shocked by the space, the sheer number of products and the deep discounts Crazy Cazboy’s provides,” said Cassimus.