Balloon business booms during pandemic. Columbia store opens 2nd location for a cause

Sheila Fluker began The Balloon Squad to cope with PTSD after serving in Iraq, getting injured and having to medically retire from the military.

“I just kind of, you know, went through some dark times kind of depression, PTSD and anxiety,” said Fluker. “I was introduced to balloons, and it kind of changed my life.”

Now Fluker and her husband Bryant, who is also a veteran, run a business that specializes in giving joy to both customers and employees.

“All of our employees are military affiliated in some type of way,” said Fluker. “It’s really been great, like a good support group that just came out of nowhere.”

Fluker started The Balloon Squad at 6729 Two Notch Road and opened the second location in the Columbiana Mall Tuesday. The store is beside JC Penney in the old GNC location.

All of the balloons sold are biodegradable and environmentally friendly. The biodegradable balloons are slightly more expensive than competitors, but will last longer, according to Fluker.

The Balloon Squad offers delivery, curbside pickup as well as storefront service for balloon bouquets, yard signs, balloon arrangements and other decorations. The Columbiana location is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Fluker said her business did even better than past years. Despite closing for four months, Fluker said more people celebrating every occasion at home increased the demand for balloon arrangements.

Like most businesses during 2020, Fluker had to change her business model to focus on smaller balloon arrangements and deliveries in order to survive.

“It was actually a blessing for us. It’s been a blessing in disguise,” said Fluker.

Fluker hopes to franchise the business in the next five years and plans to open a Charlotte Balloon Squad next year. The business will continue to hire veterans or military-affiliated workers at all locations.