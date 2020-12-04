New apartments planned near USC’s Greek Village

Renderings for the Lofts on Lincoln. The proposed location is an industrial/warehouse site on the corner of Catawba and Lincoln Streets.

A Texas-based developer wants to build a 279-unit apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s Greek Village, according to documents submitted to the city of Columbia’s Planning Commission.

The proposed location for the “Lofts on Lincoln” is an industrial/warehouse site on the corner of Catawba and Lincoln streets. The project has already received a special exception for residential use, according to city planning staff.

The Dinerstein Companies’ site plan includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as “first floor live-work units.”

In 2015, a different Texas-based developer scrapped its plans to build on a similar site across the street after city planning staff recommended against the required zoning change. At that time, staff said that existing zoning plans for the Innovista district had already designated the desired land for use as a business incubator space.

The Planning Commission will review the Dinerstein Companies’ site plan application at its Dec. 7 meeting. If approved, the developer can begin the permitting process.

