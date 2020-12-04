The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

New apartments planned near USC’s Greek Village

Renderings for the Lofts on Lincoln. The proposed location is an industrial/warehouse site on the corner of Catawba and Lincoln Streets.
Renderings for the Lofts on Lincoln. The proposed location is an industrial/warehouse site on the corner of Catawba and Lincoln Streets. Humphreys & Partners Architects, L.P.
Columbia, S.C.

A Texas-based developer wants to build a 279-unit apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s Greek Village, according to documents submitted to the city of Columbia’s Planning Commission.

The proposed location for the “Lofts on Lincoln” is an industrial/warehouse site on the corner of Catawba and Lincoln streets. The project has already received a special exception for residential use, according to city planning staff.

The Dinerstein Companies’ site plan includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as “first floor live-work units.”

In 2015, a different Texas-based developer scrapped its plans to build on a similar site across the street after city planning staff recommended against the required zoning change. At that time, staff said that existing zoning plans for the Innovista district had already designated the desired land for use as a business incubator space.

The Planning Commission will review the Dinerstein Companies’ site plan application at its Dec. 7 meeting. If approved, the developer can begin the permitting process.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Rebecca Liebson
Rebecca Liebson
Rebecca Liebson covers housing and livability for The State. She is also a Report for America corps member. Rebecca joined The State in 2020. She graduated from Stony Brook University in 2019 and has written for The New York Times, The New York Post and NBC. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, the Hearst Foundation and the Press Club of Long Island. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Business

Former Yankees affiliate shuts down, sues Major League club

December 04, 2020 2:40 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service