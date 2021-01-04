The State in Columbia SC Logo
What’s the state of malls after 2020? Here’s what’s new at Columbiana Centre

While retailers have been reeling from the effects of COVID-19, Columbiana Centre is still filling up retail spaces.

In recent months, the mall added seven stores and kiosks to the directory, but there is no data on how many stores closed. There are 16 vacancies in the mall, according to the mall’s online map. Management at Columbiana Centre, which is owned by the giant real estate firm Brookfield Properties, could not be reached for comment.

With major retailers like JCPenney, an anchor store at Columbiana Centre, J.Crew and Neiman Marcus filing for bankruptcy in 2020, malls took a blow.

Mike Watson, a retail professor at USC, said malls started to decline in popularity and revenue five to seven years ago, and retail experts had predicted that 20-30% of malls would close by 2030. Now, Watson said forecasts show 20-30% of malls will close by next year.

“That’s how fast this pandemic has accelerated the already declining livelihood of the mall,” Watson said.

JCPenney announced in June that it would close up to 200 stores across the country, including one in Sumter, but the store at Columbiana Centre is not on the list to close, according to the company’s website.

A study from S&P Global Market Intelligence in December named seven companies, including Brookfield Properties, that will face exceptional risks in the coming months.

Nationally, malls have to combat these six factors, according to S&P: a high percentage of anchor tenants that have declared bankruptcy, a decline in building permit activity, a decline in foot traffic, a high degree of leverage, declining cash flow and a high proportion of tenants that have filed for bankruptcy.

For Columbiana Centre specifically, Watson predicts that more indoor malls will try to add essential businesses to its portfolios and will add outdoor entrances or remodel to create an open-air environment that caters to consumer habits.

What’s coming to Columbiana Centre

What’s new at Columbiana Centre

