What’s the state of malls after 2020? Here’s what’s new at Columbiana Centre

While retailers have been reeling from the effects of COVID-19, Columbiana Centre is still filling up retail spaces.

In recent months, the mall added seven stores and kiosks to the directory, but there is no data on how many stores closed. There are 16 vacancies in the mall, according to the mall’s online map. Management at Columbiana Centre, which is owned by the giant real estate firm Brookfield Properties, could not be reached for comment.

With major retailers like JCPenney, an anchor store at Columbiana Centre, J.Crew and Neiman Marcus filing for bankruptcy in 2020, malls took a blow.

Mike Watson, a retail professor at USC, said malls started to decline in popularity and revenue five to seven years ago, and retail experts had predicted that 20-30% of malls would close by 2030. Now, Watson said forecasts show 20-30% of malls will close by next year.

“That’s how fast this pandemic has accelerated the already declining livelihood of the mall,” Watson said.

JCPenney announced in June that it would close up to 200 stores across the country, including one in Sumter, but the store at Columbiana Centre is not on the list to close, according to the company’s website.

A study from S&P Global Market Intelligence in December named seven companies, including Brookfield Properties, that will face exceptional risks in the coming months.

Nationally, malls have to combat these six factors, according to S&P: a high percentage of anchor tenants that have declared bankruptcy, a decline in building permit activity, a decline in foot traffic, a high degree of leverage, declining cash flow and a high proportion of tenants that have filed for bankruptcy.

For Columbiana Centre specifically, Watson predicts that more indoor malls will try to add essential businesses to its portfolios and will add outdoor entrances or remodel to create an open-air environment that caters to consumer habits.

What’s coming to Columbiana Centre

Garra Fish Spa: This spa will feature the Garra Rufa fish in tanks that your feet go in. The fish create a relaxing sensation and may make your feet softer, according to the company.

This spa will feature the Garra Rufa fish in tanks that your feet go in. The fish create a relaxing sensation and may make your feet softer, according to the company. China Wok: A new Chinese restaurant will open in the Food Court.

What’s new at Columbiana Centre

BoxLunch: This company makes a donation to Feeding America with every $10 spent on its pop culture-themed merchandise. It is located near JCPenney.

This company makes a donation to Feeding America with every $10 spent on its pop culture-themed merchandise. It is located near JCPenney. Edge: This store is located next to Gap and near Belk. It sells women’s and men’s clothing.

This store is located next to Gap and near Belk. It sells women’s and men’s clothing. Hickory Farms: Next to BoxLunch near JCPenney, Hickory Farms specializes in gift baskets filled with meats, cheeses and desserts.

Next to BoxLunch near JCPenney, Hickory Farms specializes in gift baskets filled with meats, cheeses and desserts. Hot Topic: The chain retailer opened next to Chic-fil-A in the food court. Hot Topic sells officially licensed music and pop culture apparel and accessories.

The chain retailer opened next to Chic-fil-A in the food court. Hot Topic sells officially licensed music and pop culture apparel and accessories. Pandora Holiday Gift Bar: Next to Hollister and across from Finish Line, the Pandora store sells customized jewelry and gifts.

Next to Hollister and across from Finish Line, the Pandora store sells customized jewelry and gifts. Premier Martial Arts: To learn more about the company’s martial arts classes, you can visit its new kiosk. Lessons in Tae Kwon Do, kickboxing and Krav Maga are available at 275 Harbison Blvd., Columbia.

To learn more about the company’s martial arts classes, you can visit its new kiosk. Lessons in Tae Kwon Do, kickboxing and Krav Maga are available at 275 Harbison Blvd., Columbia. 10ft Chargers: Near JCPenney’s, 10ft Chargers is a kiosk that sells, you guessed it, 10-foot-long phone chargers.