Physical therapy clinic opens on Forest Drive in Columbia

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened a new outpatient clinic at 4711 Forest Drive, Suite 19 in Columbia. This is the company’s tenth location in the Midlands.

The clinic is in the Lowes Foods shopping center in Forest Acres next to Sport Clips.

Clinic director Samuel Baker specializes in outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.

Baker is a sports clinical specialist, a certification held by fewer than 1% of physical therapists in the United States, according to a news release.

Appointments can be made between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays at Drayer, and the clinic works with all forms of insurance. To schedule an appointment, call (803) 888-7760.

Drayer is part of Upstream Rehabilitation, a network of clinical care centers.