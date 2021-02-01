A craft store, barbershop, day care and more plan to open in Garners Ferry area

Four new businesses are seeking special zoning approval to open off of Garners Ferry Road in Columbia.

The area is zoned as an office and institutional district, but applicants are seeking to open a barbershop, craft store, daycare and hair salon in four units of the building at 919 True St.

The proposed craft store, Fee & Tees, is an independent retail store offering “affordable craft supplies and business marketing materials,” according to the zoning board application. Fiona and Jonathan Moore founded the company that is currently an online store offering vinyl adhesives, marketing materials, home decor items and graphic design services.

Creative Kids Childcare Center currently operates as a home day care, but owner Talisha Scott wants to grow her business and open on True Street by March or April.

The child care center would offer care for children 6 weeks old up to 4 years old. Scott said that the center would “compliment the area” and give parents more affordable and reliable child care options in the growing area in her application.

Elite Kutz barbershop owner Joseph Myers also applied for a special exception to open in a 400-square-foot unit of 919 True St. Myers wrote that there will only be two clients in the shop at a time.

In another unit, Charmaine McKinley applied to have her hair salon, T.M.C Hair Clinic, operate in a 210-square-foot space to see up to 2 clients at a time.

The Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals will meet virtually on Thursday to consider the special exceptions.