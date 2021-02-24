Urban Air Adventure Park is coming to Columbia. Expect trampolines, go-karts and more

An indoor adventure park for all ages is coming to the former hhgregg building at Columbiana Station.

Urban Air Adventure Park will offer attractions like go-karts, bumper cars, climbing walls, trampolines, virtual reality games, a ropes course and more playground areas. The Dallas-based company has 172 locations across the country, including a park that recently opened in Greenville, S.C. on Feb. 20.

A sign on the building says that the park is coming soon, but company officials could not be reached to give a specific opening date. A building permit with the city lists that Avery General Contracting has permission for interior demolition.

That hhgregg location closed in May 2017, The State previously reported. The empty box store is between a former Stein Mart and Plato’s Closet in the shopping mall in the Harbison Boulevard area.

Each park has a cafe with pizza, popcorn, icees, candy and other snacks available for purchase. Some locations offer alcohol in the cafe, according to the company’s social media.

Ticket prices range from $10.49 to $37.79 depending on age, the duration of the visit, and attractions.

Every attraction in the park ranges from basic, deluxe, ultimate, or platinum. Colored wristbands denote which ticket each visitor bought.

Every guest has to buy the company’s branded non-slip socks for $2.99 to wear in the park.

Monthly memberships are available for the park, ranging from $3.99 to $16.99, according to the company’s website. The park also offers a kids birthday party package, private events, and different weekly activities.