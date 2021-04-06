Need a spring break activity near home? This trampoline park is opening in Columbia

Altitude Trampoline Park is open for jumpers this week and will hold a grand opening event on April 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7451 Garners Ferry Road.

This will be the indoor trampoline park’s flagship location, it said in a news release. Altitude will take the place of the former Adrenaline Entertainment Center in the same location.

Adrenaline announced in August 2020 that it would close indefinitely due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the park did not reopen.

Altitude Columbia is 55,000 square feet of trampolines, mini golf, volleyball, dodgeball and escape rooms. A “kids court” for younger children will also be available. The grand opening event will feature live entertainment, games, giveaways and prizes, said the release.

This week, the company is donating $1 from every membership purchase to the American Heart Association. For a limited time, Altitude is offering $10 monthly memberships with no activation fees that allow you to jump for up to three hours per day and enjoy discounted birthday party rates.

“Altitude offers thousands of square feet of fun in a safe and clean environment. Kids and families are invited to jump around and explore the various attractions and courses,” said Brooke Duquette, general manager of Columbia Altitude Trampoline Park.

More information on specials, pricing and events, can be found on Altitude Columbia’s website or Facebook page.

Altitude has several cleaning protocols in place to combat coronavirus, the company said. Some measures it’s taking include limited capacity, social distancing guidelines, disinfectant cleaning stations around the park for customer use and cleaning high-touch surfaces before, during and after hours.

The park is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. Altitude is hiring cashiers, court monitors and birthday party hosts, according to its website.