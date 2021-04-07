This popular Rosewood wing spot is opening in the Vista and another Starbucks is coming

The catfish po’boy at Peebles Wing Shack on Rosewood. smardis@thestate.com

Whether you need a caffeine fix or a plate of hot wings, Columbia will have two more options on the list soon. Peebles barbecue and Wings will open in the Vista this month and another Starbucks is coming.

Peebles Barbecue and Wings, previously known as Peebles Wing Shack, is opening in April, it announced in a social media post. This will be the second location in Columbia, after the Rosewood restaurant.

The popular fried food joint will move into the former Moriarty’s Irish Pub at 902 Gervais St. Longhorn Steakhouse occupies part of the building and World of Beer recently closed in the building on Gervais.

Peebles is not just known for its wings. The sports bar also serves po’boy sandwiches, pulled-pork sandwiches, St. Louis-style ribs and a selection of seafood platters — catfish, shrimp, crawfish or deviled crab.

The sports bar will fill one out of three vacancies in the 902 Gervais strip. Colliers International of Columbia has the former World of Beer and Caroline Strip Club steakhouse spots available for lease in the heart of the Vista.

To add to the array of Starbucks Coffee shops opening around Columbia in 2021, another location is popping up at the intersection of I-26 and Piney Grove Road.

A standalone Starbucks is being built at 475 Piney Grove Road in Columbia. The company is hiring for positions at the new location on its website.

This will be the fifth Starbucks to come to Columbia this year. Starbucks locations opened on Bull Street and Millwood Avenue since January. Other locations are under construction on Forest Drive and Rosewood Drive.