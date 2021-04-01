That’s right, another Starbucks is coming to Columbia in this former church building

Starbucks is the first retailer to sign-on to open in the former Rosewood Baptist Church, which is being converted into a mixed-use development.

Construction is slated to start during the second quarter of this year, anywhere between April and June. The majority of the development at 2901 Rosewood Drive will be 52 high-end apartment units, and there will be space for other retailers, according to the development group.

The Cason Development Group is behind the Rosewood project. It also led several projects in the North Main Street/Cottontown area like Columbia Presbyterian Church, Cottontown Crossfit and Circa Barbershop.

“The mix of residential and retail will create an active community development with a neighborhood feel that brings value and life to the Rosewood area,” said the company on its website.

The church was put on the market in 2019 because of dwindling attendance within the congregation The State reported, and the city approved Cason Development Group’s request to rezone the property in June 2020. The city’s planning commission approved plans for the site on March 1.

This Starbucks will be the fourth to come to Columbia in the past year, joining the recently built Starbucks in the BullStreet district and at 3009 Millwood Ave. and a location under construction at 2509 Forest Drive.