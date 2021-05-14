Floor and Decor stores expand in SC. Here’s when you can shop in the Midlands

Floor and Decor, a superstore that sells hard-surface flooring materials, is opening new locations in Columbia, Greenville and Charleston this year.

In Columbia, Floor and Decor will open at 3700 Fernandina Road in a former car dealership in St. Andrews. This will be the first Floor and Decor to open in the Midlands.

According to Derek K. Robbins, president of Robbins Construction Group, the building will be completed by early August. After construction, the owner will install racking and merchandise before it opens. The owner could not be reached for comment.

In Greenville, an 80,000-square-foot Floor and Decor opens Friday, May 14, at 401 Roper Mountain Road, according to a company press release. The Atlanta-based retailer will open with a team of 50 employees in Greenville and will give away a $5,000 floor makeover as part of its grand opening festivities.

In Charleston, a second Floor and Decor is expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Columbia Business Report.

Floor and Decor has 140 warehouse-format stores and two design studios across 32 states. In the first quarter of 2021, its net sales rose 41%. The company plans to add 27 more stores across the country this year, according to its First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Growth in the home improvement industry is attributed to the majority of consumers opting to “do it them selves” or DIY projects because it saves money, helps to gain satisfaction and personalizes their projects, according to Global Market Insights.

“A rapid growth in e-commerce sales channels has surged the demand for DIY home renovation solutions,” said a Global Market Insights 2020 industry trends report.

The DIY home improvement market size went over $290 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a 4.5% compound annual growth rate through 2027, according to the report.

In Columbia, the record-breaking housing sales boom could also lead more people to DIY home improvement whether personalizing a new house or upgrading your own home to sell.