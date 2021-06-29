Another Stivers car dealership is coming to Columbia, SC. Here’s where

A new Stivers Automotive property is under construction off of Killian Road in Columbia, SC.

Stivers Automotive Group in Columbia is building another dealership off of Killian Road beside McDaniels Subaru.

A Stivers employee, Esmeralda Cabrera, confirmed that the construction site off of Killian Road, across from Kroger will be a new Stivers dealership.

The automotive group owns Stivers Hyundai on Newland Road in Columbia.

In November 2020, Stivers Chevrolet located at exit Interstate 20 and Clemson Road was acquired by Jim Hudson Automotive Group, another major car retailer in Columbia, according to Tony Wolf of Brady Ware Dealership Advisors who facilitated the transaction.

The Stivers family could not be reached for comment and it is not yet known when the dealership will open.