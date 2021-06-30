New holiday-themed store to open in former Columbia Pier 1 location

A new location of the popular Halloween store, Spirit Halloween, is coming soon to Columbia.

A new Spirit Halloween store is coming soon to Columbia.

The store will be located in the Shoppes at Woodhill at 6090-D Garners Ferry Road, a few doors down from Target, in the storefront formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports.

Spirit Halloween is in the process of finalizing details for its upcoming stores, a spokesperson said in an email.

More information about the store and its opening date is expected to be released in July or August, according to a customer service representative.

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, according to the company’s website. The website also says brick-and-mortar stores are typically open from “early August through November 2,” while online stores are open year-round.

Pier 1 closed all of its remaining stores across the country in 2020, including the Woodhill storefront, after filing for bankruptcy. The home decor company now operates fully online.