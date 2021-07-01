SC community leaders react to loss of 400 jobs, plant consolidation

Fujifilm announced the consolidation of its Greenwood manufacturing plants, seen above, resulting in the loss of 400 jobs for SC workers. Image provided by Fujifilm

Community leaders in Greenwood are focusing on the future following Fujifilm Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc.’s announcement it will lay off 400 South Carolina employees as it plans to consolidate four manufacturing plants.

“The county met with the president of Fujifilm this morning,” said James Bateman, the head of economic development for Greenwood County. “We’ve always had a close working relationship with them, so we were informed of this business decision and understand why it had to be made.”

Market economic trends, a declining demand for products and the coronavirus pandemic were the main reasons for the company’s consolidation and job cuts, Todd Croker, company president, said in a news release.

Fujifilm, a Japanese company, has been a member of the Greenwood community since 1988. In that time, the company has invested almost $2 billion in its operations and the surrounding area. The company will continue to have a presence in Greenwood, but at a smaller level. Fujifilm has said it plans to retain about 300 employees in Greenwood.

Barbara Ann Heegan, president and CEO of Greenwood’s Chamber of Commerce, described Fujifilm as “a strong community pillar” and said the city “looks forward it (its) continued partnership and relationship with Fujifilm.”

Heegan said that a new economic development coalition, Greenwood Together, will bring together stakeholders from the city, county and tourism bureau to help address the fallout from the job losses and hopes to attract new workers to the area.

The county plans to work with Fujifilm and state and local workforce resources to help displaced workers find other jobs that fit their manufacturing skills, Bateman said.