145 new jobs coming to SC as tech company plans $2.6M expansion

Epsilon will invest $2.6 million and create 145 jobs in Greenville County. Provided

A Weaverville, North Carolina, company will create 145 jobs in a $2.6 million operations center in Greenville County for its information technology and services company.

The company also has an office in Arlington, Virginia.

The privately held company, Epsilon Inc., was founded in 2009, after a discussion Eric Oelschlaeger had on a rock climbing trip in the southwest United States the year before.

Now, the company manages information technology for 60 companies and 12 governmental organizations, among them the new location for the Asheville Science Museum and the Highland Brewery expansion.

Among their specialties are consulting, planning, cloud hosting, wired and wireless networks.

“Epsilon, Inc. is excited to be opening a base of operations in Greenville, where the high quality of life and amazing people are a great fit with our company culture,” Epsilon Inc. President Eric Oelschlaeger was quoted as saying in a news release from the Greenville Area Development Corporation.

The company’s office will be in a one-story building in the Brookfield Oaks office park in Mauldin close to Interstate 385.

The first phase of construction inside the building will be completed by August, and the second will begin once that is completed. The company did not specify how many employees would be added in each phase.

“Today, we’re thrilled to celebrate a great win for South Carolina’s rapidly growing tech industry,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in the news release. “With this announcement, Epsilon, Inc. builds on the momentum South Carolina has achieved in this dynamic sector.”