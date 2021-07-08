Near-death experience inspires local florist to open her own shop in northeast Columbia

Shon Harris-Cabbagestock runs Belles Fleurs by Shon on U.S. 1 near Elgin. The French name means beautiful flowers. tglantz@thestate.com

In April, Shon Harris-Cabbagestalk opened her own florist shop, Belles Fleurs by Shon, in northeast Columbia after years of practicing floral design on the side of her full-time contract engineering job.

A freakish car accident inspired Harris to “step out in faith” and quit her job to pursue her passion of opening Belles Fluers.

Cabbagestalk started making corsages and boutonnieres from her home three years ago, but demand picked up for her floral arrangements in the past year, she said.

On Oct. 8, Cabbagestalk was driving on I-77 near the Shop Road exit when a driver crossed three lanes of traffic and Cabbagestalk crashed into the side the driver’s car going 70 miles per hour.

“I noticed a red car coming straight to the highway down the hill in the grass. I had no time to react as there was an 18-wheeler behind me, cars in front and on the side,” said Cabbagestalk. “This wreck almost killed me.”

Cabbagestalk’s car was totaled and she was driven to the emergency room after the crash, but said she suffered no major injuries. She was headed to make a floral arrangement for a wedding when the crash occurred.

With the help of her husband and friends, Cabbagestalk still made the wedding arrangements that night. She stood over her husband and taught him how to make every corsage, step-by-step because her hands were too sore from gripping the steering wheel during the accident.

“That day was the day I knew I was supposed to be doing this,” Cabbagestalk said. “It taught me that, no matter what, I will get it done despite any obstacles– that is passion. That is love for what you do.”

Belles Fleurs by Shon is located at 10535 Two Notch Road, Suite F in Elgin, near Clemson Road. The studio provides flowers for any occasion and same-day delivery for Columbia- area events.

There is a flower bar in the studio for customers to come in and build their own bouquets and options for private floral arranging classes with Harris.

“For the most part, people can come in and pick what they want,” Cabbagestalk said. “I wanted this whole shop to be something not ordinary.”

On the Saturdays when Cabbagestalk is not working weddings, she hosts “Sip and Clip” events for those who want to come take a flower arranging class while sipping wine. To keep up with upcoming classes at Belles Fluers, follow the its Facebook page.

The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.