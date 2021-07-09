Plant store with bar and terrarium workshop to open locations in Columbia, Charleston

Houseplants, popular among millennials, have increasingly taken root on Instagram. As begonias, monsteras and cactuses joinmarble countertops and snow white apartment walls as hallmarks of the Instagram aesthetic, young entrepreneurs — or plantrepreneurs, as some call themselves — are building businesses selling plants and teaching others how to keep them alive.

Two PlantHouse stores are coming to the Midlands and Lowcountry of South Carolina this fall to help customers “experience the modern plant revival,” according to the company.

The store will offer a new way to shop for plants with a large warehouse space filled not just with plants, but a workshop for classes and a bar for customers to drink while shopping.

PlantHouse will offer a variety of plants, ceramic pots, home decor, do-it-yourself kits and a workshop space for guided lessons on building your own terrarium.

A terrarium is a miniature ecosystem, usually in a glass pot, that can hold soil and plants in a type of low-maintenance indoor garden.

Plant sales have gone up tremendously in the past few years, especially in the young adult population, creating a demand for elevated plant shopping experiences.

The Columbia store is coming to 4305 Fort Jackson Blvd., Suite 65, and the Charleston store will be in Mount Pleasant at 832 Coleman Blvd. Both stores are scheduled to open in the fall, but the business does not have specific opening dates yet.

PlantHouse is a family-owned business based in Virginia Beach that has other locations in Charlotte, Richmond, Virginia, and new stores opening soon in Atlanta and Decatur, Georgia.

If you’re interested in working at PlantHouse, email support@planthouse.us.