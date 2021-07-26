Business

Penny pinching: Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas prices in Richland County

FILE - In this June 30, 2016 file photo, gas nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. Gas prices have increased a bit again in New Jersey and around the nation with supply and demand on what analysts call “a roller coaster ride” as consumers react to developments in the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Columbia, SC

We all like to save money.

And with the economy picking back up following lockdowns from COVID-19 pandemic, the national average for gas has spiked to just over $3, the highest its been in seven years, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

South Carolina residents have been a bit luckier though, as the price for gas is still lower than it was three years ago pre-pandemic. Still, apps like GasBuddy, Waze, and Gas Guru can all be a valuable tools to help save you money when planning a last-minute summer trip or during a causal fill-up. In some cases in Richland County, you can find gas roughly 40 cents lower than the national average.

To save time, we crunched the numbers for you. Here’s where you can find the cheapest priced regular gas in Richland County:

Where: Costo

Location: 507 Piney Grove Road in Columbia

Price: $2.62

Where: Murphy USA

Location: 1120 Dutch Fork Road in Irmo

Price: $2.67

Where: Sam’s Club

Locations: 5426 Forest Dr. and 733 Fashion Dr. in Columbia

Price: $2.68



Where: Circle K

Location: 110 Lucy Ln. in Columbia

Price: $2.68 (2 cents gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)



Where: Murphy Express

Location: 210 Ricky Ln. in Columbia

Price: $2.68



Where: Kroger

Location: 477 Killian Road. in Columbia

Price: $2.68



Where: Marathon

Location: 5102 Two Notch Road

Price: $2.70



Where: Circle K

Location: 2101 Clemson Road in Columbia

Price: $2.70



Where: Murphy USA

Locations: 2101 Clemson Road and 4546 Hard Scrabble Road

Price: $2.70



Where: Exxon & Circle K

Location: 941 Longtown Road in Columbia

Price: $2.73 (3 cents gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)

