Penny pinching: Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas prices in Richland County

FILE - In this June 30, 2016 file photo, gas nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. Gas prices have increased a bit again in New Jersey and around the nation with supply and demand on what analysts call “a roller coaster ride” as consumers react to developments in the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) AP

We all like to save money.

And with the economy picking back up following lockdowns from COVID-19 pandemic, the national average for gas has spiked to just over $3, the highest its been in seven years, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

South Carolina residents have been a bit luckier though, as the price for gas is still lower than it was three years ago pre-pandemic. Still, apps like GasBuddy, Waze, and Gas Guru can all be a valuable tools to help save you money when planning a last-minute summer trip or during a causal fill-up. In some cases in Richland County, you can find gas roughly 40 cents lower than the national average.

To save time, we crunched the numbers for you. Here’s where you can find the cheapest priced regular gas in Richland County:

Where: Costo



Location: 507 Piney Grove Road in Columbia



Price: $2.62

Where: Murphy USA



Location: 1120 Dutch Fork Road in Irmo



Price: $2.67

Where: Sam’s Club



Locations: 5426 Forest Dr. and 733 Fashion Dr. in Columbia



Price: $2.68







Where: Circle K



Location: 110 Lucy Ln. in Columbia



Price: $2.68 (2 cents gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)







Where: Murphy Express



Location: 210 Ricky Ln. in Columbia



Price: $2.68







Where: Kroger



Location: 477 Killian Road. in Columbia



Price: $2.68







Where: Marathon



Location: 5102 Two Notch Road



Price: $2.70







Where: Circle K



Location: 2101 Clemson Road in Columbia



Price: $2.70







Where: Murphy USA



Locations: 2101 Clemson Road and 4546 Hard Scrabble Road



Price: $2.70







Where: Exxon & Circle K



Location: 941 Longtown Road in Columbia



Price: $2.73 (3 cents gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)