Penny pinching: Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas prices in Richland County
We all like to save money.
And with the economy picking back up following lockdowns from COVID-19 pandemic, the national average for gas has spiked to just over $3, the highest its been in seven years, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
South Carolina residents have been a bit luckier though, as the price for gas is still lower than it was three years ago pre-pandemic. Still, apps like GasBuddy, Waze, and Gas Guru can all be a valuable tools to help save you money when planning a last-minute summer trip or during a causal fill-up. In some cases in Richland County, you can find gas roughly 40 cents lower than the national average.
To save time, we crunched the numbers for you. Here’s where you can find the cheapest priced regular gas in Richland County:
Where: Costo
Location: 507 Piney Grove Road in Columbia
Price: $2.62
Where: Murphy USA
Location: 1120 Dutch Fork Road in Irmo
Price: $2.67
Where: Sam’s Club
Locations: 5426 Forest Dr. and 733 Fashion Dr. in Columbia
Price: $2.68
Where: Circle K
Location: 110 Lucy Ln. in Columbia
Price: $2.68 (2 cents gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)
Where: Murphy Express
Location: 210 Ricky Ln. in Columbia
Price: $2.68
Where: Kroger
Location: 477 Killian Road. in Columbia
Price: $2.68
Where: Marathon
Location: 5102 Two Notch Road
Price: $2.70
Where: Circle K
Location: 2101 Clemson Road in Columbia
Price: $2.70
Where: Murphy USA
Locations: 2101 Clemson Road and 4546 Hard Scrabble Road
Price: $2.70
Where: Exxon & Circle K
Location: 941 Longtown Road in Columbia
Price: $2.73 (3 cents gas back per gallon coupon with GasBuddy app)
