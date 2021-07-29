These Midlands restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings last month

A popular Five Points restaurant scored the lowest on their health inspection report this month out of all the restaurants in Richland and Lexington counties.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Richland and Lexington counties, finding bugs, slime and poorly stored meats. Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in July, based on The State’s review.

▪ Publico, Greene Street in Columbia

During a July 28 inspection of Publico, DHEC inspectors gave the restaurant a 73 or a C.

While at the restaurant, inspectors noticed “green and gray discoloration” on bread in a container near the grill. They also found “slime growth” under an ice machine near the bar. In different locations, some foods were not stored at the proper temperature, inspectors noticed. Drain flies were also found by the mop sink, dry storage and the bar area. Inspectors also saw food being stored under exposed rafters.

In past inspections, Publico has scored all A’s. Publico has not yet received a follow-up inspection.

▪ Scottie’s Cafe and Grill, Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood

Scottie’s Cafe was given a grade of 80, or a B, during an inspection July 1, according to DHEC restaurant inspection reports.

While at the restaurant, DHEC inspectors noted flies throughout the facility, including in food and dry storage units. Several raw meats were not being stored at the correct temperature. Inspectors also saw a pipe leaking onto boxes of food. They also noted seeing “grime and debris” on the outside of equipment throughout the facility.

During a follow-up inspection on July 6, Scottie’s was given a C, but on subsequent inspections, it was awarded an A. In the past, the restaurant has received a mix of A and B’s on inspections.

▪ Church’s Chicken, Broad River Road in Columbia

After a July 23 inspection, Church’s Chicken on Broad River Road was awarded a 86 or a B.

According to the inspection report, DHEC workers noticed flies throughout the cook line, prep areas and dish line, and observed “heavy fly activity” at the back door and in the garbage area. They also reported food packaging that was “contaminated” from fluid or grease. Food was found directly on the floors where there was also standing water. Throughout the kitchen, inspectors notices “food, grease and grime splash” on the walls.

In the past, that Church’s Chicken location received a mix of A and B’s. On a June 21 follow-up report, it received a C.

The restaurant has not received a follow-up report since July 23, according to DHEC records.

▪ Garibaldi Restaurant, Columbiana Drive in Columbia

On July 14, the Garibaldi Restaurant was awarded an 83 or a B on their routine inspection report.

Inspectors recorded that some foods, including raw meats, were not being stored at the proper temperatures. They also noticed some employees failed to wash their hands between points of contamination or between glove changes. At one sink, hand soap was not provided.

This inspection was the first recorded on DHEC’s restaurant inspection website. On a follow-up inspection, Garibaldi was awarded an A.