Calling all football fans! Root for your team at these 8 Columbia-area restaurants

With the NFL’s preseason in full swing and the regular season just around the corner, Columbia’s football fans may be looking for a spot to pull up a seat, order a beer and watch the big game.

If you’re looking for a place to catch the weekend’s biggest plays, you’re in luck. Here are eight places to catch your favorite football team’s games.

Henry’s Restaurant and Bar

With three locations in the Columbia area, Henry’s offers affordable beers and delicious pub food to any sports fan looking to catch the game. (We particularly recommend ordering a side of their tater tots.)

Their Cayce location has various TVs and projectors throughout the restaurant, which are typically showing a number of games at a time. The Devine Street location has an outdoor patio with some TVs and a smaller indoor space to grab a table or slide up to the bar and watch the game. Their northeast Columbia location has a pool table and plenty of TVs to see your team.

Game Day Specials:

On Thursdays, the Cayce location offers $3 pints of beer after 4 p.m. and 50 cent boneless wings, according to Henry’s website.

On Sundays, the Cayce location offers $10 domestic beer buckets and $3 mimosas during brunch. The Devine Street location offers $3 mimosas and half off bottles of wine after 3 p.m., and the northeast location offers $3 bloody marys and mimosas and half-priced bottles of wine.

On Mondays, the Cayce location does $2 Budweisers and Bud Lights.

Address:

2865 Devine St., Columbia

2108 State St., Cayce

111 Sparkleberry Crossing Road, Columbia

Village Idiot

If you want to grab a slice with the game, one of Village Idiot’s locations may be the place for you.

With a large dining room surrounded by TVs in their Five Points location and a cozier feel in their Olympia location, Village Idiot can be a great place to watch a game with some friends. All of the locations are closed on Mondays, however. If you’re trying to catch the Monday night game, you have to go somewhere else.

Game Day Specials:

On Thursdays, Village offers $5 Bud Light Pitchers and $10 3-topping large pizzas at their Five Points and Olympia locations, according to Village’s website.

On Sundays, Village offers $3 PBRs and a Sunday Family Special of one large 1 topping pizza, a large salad, garlic bread or garlic knots and four fountain drinks for those doing dine-in.

Address:

2009 Devine St., Columbia

612 Whaley St., Columbia

Republic Biergarten

With a menu full of Southern specials and a wall full of taps, Republic Biergarten in the Vista can be a delicious game-day option.

Republic Biergarten boasts pool tables, an outdoor patio and a number of indoor TVs stretching across the restaurant. The restaurant also has the NFL game day package, according to their website, so you can catch the game no matter what team you root for.

Game Day Specials:

On Thursdays, Republic offers $3 for almost all of their draft beers, according to their website.

On Sundays, as part of their brunch offerings, they offer bottomless mimosas for $12.95 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Mondays, the restaurant offers $7 beer flights all night.

Address:

931 Senate St., Columbia

Wild Wing Cafe

A regional chain, Wild Wing Cafe has a pair of locations in Columbia: one in the Vista and one in Village in Sandhill.

Both locations are spacious and boast a sports bar feel. Both locations offer more than a dozen wing flavors, enough to satisfy any sports fan trying to chow down during the game

Game Day Specials:

Wild Wing offers a Happy Hour every day from 4-7 p.m., according to the chain’s website. They did not elaborate on specific deals.

Address:

729 Lady St., Columbia

480 Town Center Place, Columbia

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub

Located near the western edge of the University of South Carolina’s campus, the Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub provides a light and airy atmosphere to catch the game.

Thirsty Fellow has both indoor and outdoor spaces to watch football. With stone-fired pizza and other traditional pub options on the menu, it’s hard to go wrong.

Game Day Specials:

Thirsty Fellow has a rotating specials menu that you can find on their website.

Address:

621 Gadsden St., Columbia

Burger Tavern 77

Burger Tavern 77’s sporty atmosphere and large outdoor patio are perfect for game day.

With their build-your-own salad and sandwich offerings, even the pickiest sports fan can find something to eat. Pair your custom burger with one of their 28 beers on draft.

Game Day Specials:

Burger Tavern does not have specials listed online.

Address:

2631 Devine St., Columbia

Carolina Ale House

Columbia sports fans who enjoyed watching games at the now-closed Carolina Ale House in the Vista in seasons past can rejoice knowing they can enjoy the same food and beer offerings at the Ale House in Harbison.

Ale House boasts an extensive beer list and a wide selection of pub foods and enough TVs to catch every game that’s on simultaneously.

Game Day Specials:

Carolina Ale House does not have specials listed online.

Address:

277 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

Buffalo Wild Wings

No matter where you’re at, Buffalo Wild Wings is a classic choice for a place to spend game day.

This national chain has multiple locations across the Columbia area. They offer dozens of wing sauces to please anyone from the sports fans who like it spicy to fans who can’t take the heat.

Game Day Specials:

Buffalo Wild Wings does not have any game day specials listed online.

Address:

4500 Devine St., Columbia

10056 Two Notch Road, Columbia

1000 Bower Parkway, Columbia

5570 Sunset Blvd., Lexington