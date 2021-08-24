Business

Popular Five Points Italian deli opens second Columbia location

Columbia, S.C.

A popular Five Points deli has opened a second location just in time to celebrate the business’ first birthday.

Enzo’s Delicatessen, known for its overstuffed New York-style sandwiches, opened its second shop at 600 Heyward St. in the Olympia Mills apartment complex. The Post and Courier first reported the new location Monday.

The new location, dubbed Enzo’s Spuntino, offers a slight change to its original menu at the original 2002 Greene St. location.

The new deli is serving coffee, bagels and breakfast sandwiches in addition to a host of its paninis and cold cut subs, according to its website. While the first location offers customers the option of a light grocery shop with made-to-order cuts of meat, cheese, oil and sauces, the new location is geared more toward carry-out orders for college students on the go.

The company also recently announced that it is now available on Uber Eats and will give away a free cannoli with every sandwich purchase on Friday, Aug. 27 to celebrate its birthday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Enzo’s Spuntino is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

PrimeEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 24, 2021 10:29 AM

National Business

Contractor struck, killed by pickup at NW Indiana steel mill

August 24, 2021 9:55 AM

News

Alabama ranks 4th in country for new virus cases

August 24, 2021 10:27 AM

National Business

Diner leaves $10,000 tip for workers at Florida restaurant

August 24, 2021 10:29 AM

Technology

North Dakota urges hunters to use apps to ID private land

August 24, 2021 10:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service