Popular Five Points Italian deli opens second Columbia location

A popular Five Points deli has opened a second location just in time to celebrate the business’ first birthday.

Enzo’s Delicatessen, known for its overstuffed New York-style sandwiches, opened its second shop at 600 Heyward St. in the Olympia Mills apartment complex. The Post and Courier first reported the new location Monday.

The new location, dubbed Enzo’s Spuntino, offers a slight change to its original menu at the original 2002 Greene St. location.

The new deli is serving coffee, bagels and breakfast sandwiches in addition to a host of its paninis and cold cut subs, according to its website. While the first location offers customers the option of a light grocery shop with made-to-order cuts of meat, cheese, oil and sauces, the new location is geared more toward carry-out orders for college students on the go.

The company also recently announced that it is now available on Uber Eats and will give away a free cannoli with every sandwich purchase on Friday, Aug. 27 to celebrate its birthday.

Enzo’s Spuntino is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.