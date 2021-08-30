Business

Why is Cayce’s Walmart closing early this week? What to know before you go shopping

Janet Jones Kendall The State/File

A local Walmart is closing early this week so staff can do extra sanitizing work.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce will close by 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, three hours earlier than the store usually closes its doors.

Shoppers had noticed the store was closing earlier. Social media was abuzz with talk about what was going on, including speculation the store was experiencing a staffing shortage like other businesses in the area.

But a Walmart spokesman said the market should resume its normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. by Wednesday.

The neighborhood market, part of Walmart’s chain of smaller-scale grocery stores, announced it would create 95 jobs when it opened on Knox Abbott in 2016.

