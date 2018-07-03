A new Chick-fil-A is coming to Lexington

After 21 years, the Chick-fil-A at 5560 Sunset Blvd. will be torn down to make way for a brand new Chick-fil-A restaurant to be constructed in what is now the current restaurant's parking lot.
"It's going to be a new state-of-the-art store," said owner/operator Michael Tucker who opened the restaurant in July 1997.
While plans eventually call for the current building to be torn down and converted to parking, Tucker was able to get Chick-fil-A and the Town of Lexington to allow him to remain open for the next three months as a drive thru-only restaurant. The store is closed this week as construction crews are working on a temporary drive thru with plans to reopen the drive thru only starting this Friday, July 6. The restaurant will have to close down completely the final two months of construction as the current building is being demolished.
"It's basically going to reverse the current footprint of the property," Tucker said. "The new restaurant will be in what is now the parking lot and the new parking lot will be where the current building now stands."
The new restaurant will feature the most up-to-date Chick-fil-A restaurant features including a double drive thru with canopies to protect team members who are doing face-to-face ordering in inclement weather and a community table to encourage gathering of diners inside. But the biggest needs will be met in the new kitchen, Tucker said.
"Our store and kitchen was never meant to do the volume that we are doing," Tucker said. "We will have a state of the art kitchen--the most up-to-date kitchen we can have with Chick-fil-A."
Tucker hopes to open the new restaurant by the end of November or first of December.
