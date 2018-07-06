Another new locally owned restaurant is coming to Lexington's Main Street

Another locally owned restaurant is making a home in the heart of Lexington.
Nicky's Pizzeria, which opened its first location five years ago at 2123 Greene St. in Five Points, will open a location at 102 E. Main St. in Lexington in the space formerly home to long-time embroidery and crochet business The Needler. The restaurant is positioned across Main Street from the recently opened Alodia's Cucina Italiana and the Icehouse Amphitheater.
The Lexington location of Nicky's will offer the same New York-style pizza as its Five Points sister location as well as its hot and cold subs, specialty salads, appetizers and calzones, but the Lexington location will be a "full-service" restaurant, according to Nicky's Facebook page.
Nicky's joins a string of locally owned restaurants that have opened within the last year on Lexington's Main Street, including Bodhi Thai, Alodia's and O'Hara's Public House.
No opening date for Nicky's Pizzeria has been announced yet.
Comments