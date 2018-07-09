Two new restaurants open in Lexington

Lexington has two new restaurants — each near the town's new Lowes Foods grocery stores.
Aiken-based WingPlace has opened in the Lowes Foods-anchored Lexington Square shopping center at 5230 Sunset Blvd. WingPlace is owned by Dick and Laurel Dickerson and opened its first location at 732 E. Pine Log Road in Aiken 11 years ago. All recipes used in the restaurant were created by the Dickersons in their own kitchen, according to the restaurant’s website.
In addition to wings, WingPlace serves traditional bar fare such as fried pickles, buffalo chicken dip, quesadillas, barbecue sandwiches, patty melts and chicken fingers, as well as a variety of salads. The restaurant has 17 different wing sauces — all homemade.
The Lexington location also sports a covered patio for outdoor dining.
On the other side of town, Locos 4 Chicken Peruvian Wood Charcoal Rotisserie has opened in the space formerly home to Crescent Moon. Crescent Moon closed in the location last August after being in operation for two years. The location is near Lexington High School and across the intersection from Lexington's first Lowes Foods in the Wildcat Commons center on Augusta Highway,
Locos 4 Chicken serves marinated hormone- and antibiotic-free pollo (chicken) cooked in a special handmade Peruvian oven. Empanadas and chicken soup are also on the menu.
