Lexington Medical Center to open 225,000-square-foot facility in Northeast Columbia
Lexington Medical Center is extending its reach into Richland County with a 225,000-square-foot facility in Northeast Columbia.
The campus will be at the intersection of Clemson Road and Longtown Road, near Killian Road halfway between Dentsville and Blythewood, according to a news release from the hospital.
Patients will have access to urgent care, imaging, outpatient surgeries, occupational and physical therapy, as well as a walking trail and classroom space, the release said.
Lexington Medical Center will break ground on the new facility on June 13 at 10 a.m.
