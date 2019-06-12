Lexington Medical Center to open 225,000-square-foot facility in Northeast Columbia

Take a look at the new Lexington Medical Center expansion See the new 12-story, $400 million hospital tower at Lexington Medical Center. The building is is the largest hospital expansion in S.C. history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the new 12-story, $400 million hospital tower at Lexington Medical Center. The building is is the largest hospital expansion in S.C. history.

Lexington Medical Center is extending its reach into Richland County with a 225,000-square-foot facility in Northeast Columbia.

The campus will be at the intersection of Clemson Road and Longtown Road, near Killian Road halfway between Dentsville and Blythewood, according to a news release from the hospital.

Patients will have access to urgent care, imaging, outpatient surgeries, occupational and physical therapy, as well as a walking trail and classroom space, the release said.

Lexington Medical Center will break ground on the new facility on June 13 at 10 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW