How seniors can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at Midlands hospital

Lexington Medical Center is now accepting appointments from residents aged 70 and up to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.

The hospital set up a form on its website to schedule an upcoming appointment for the much-sought-after vaccination.

Besides those in the older age bracket, others currently eligible to receive the shot are health care workers, first responders and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Once registered, you will receive an email within 24 to 48 hours from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that will direct you to create an account in the vaccine administration management system and fill out an individualized medical questionnaire to schedule your appointment, according to the hospital’s vaccine information page.

It’s the latest step in Lexington Medical’s attempt to quickly distribute thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that began to be administered last month.

Public officials have pressured hospitals to distribute the vaccines as quickly as possible, while state health officials have urged patience from the public as they work to get the vaccine out. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is currently limiting distribution to the most vulnerable groups in Phase 1A of its schedule, but this week the state expanded the eligible pool to all residents age 70 and above in order to get more people vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, Lexington Medical Center had distributed 48% of its 11,700 coronavirus vaccines, according to numbers provided by DHEC. Last week, the hospital asked for clearer guidance from the health agency in distributing the vaccine.