Charleston sheriff cuts ties with ICE, calls policy ‘legal racial profiling’

Charleston’s new sheriff declared Tuesday she was pulling the county out of a controversial immigration enforcement program, a major change aimed at rebuilding community trust and transforming policing at one of South Carolina’s largest law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced her plan to terminate the county’s partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday afternoon at El Pincho Taco, an authentic Mexican restaurant in downtown Charleston.

It was Graziano’s first full day on the job.

“We want people to be able to believe that they can turn to us, cooperate with us, when they’re a victim of a crime in our community. Our immigrant community currently does not have that trust in us, and that ends today with me,” Graziano said before signing a document notifying ICE of her intent to sever the county’s participation in the 287(g) program.

The 287(g) agreement allowed Charleston County detention officers to perform immigration enforcement duties inside the jail with supervision from ICE. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has participated in this voluntary program since 2009.

Most recently, 16 Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were also deputized ICE officers. Graziano said those deputies will still remain detention officers, but their roles will no longer include doing work for ICE, as well.

“Our job as deputies is to serve and protect all residents in Charleston County, and to be good stewards of taxpayer money. We are not to be used as an extension of the federal government and federal immigration policy,” Graziano said in prepared remarks.

Speaking with The State newspaper after signing the document to formally end Charleston’s involvement in the 287(g) program, Graziano said she saw the program as “legal racial profiling.”

“This is no different to me than the slave patrols that happened in Charleston,” Graziano said, noting the policing practice that began in South Carolina. It was designed to uphold white supremacy by surveilling, capturing, assaulting and killing Black people.

Deputizing local law officials to enforce federal immigration laws, Graziano said, is no different.

“They were targeted because of the color of their skin. This is no different now. It’s just now, it’s not with Black people. It’s with the LatinX community,” Graziano said.

Hours before Graziano announced plans to terminate the county’s agreement, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were zero inmates in ICE custody as of Tuesday morning. Graziano said there have not been any inmates in ICE custody at the Charleston County’s Al Cannon Detention Center because the sheriff’s office has not participated in the program since February, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Charleston County cutting ties with ICE, just three law enforcement agencies in South Carolina now have 287(g) agreements. The three remaining agencies with 287(g) agreements in the Palmetto State are the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and York County Sheriff’s Office.

Whether law enforcement should be involved with federal immigration enforcement was a key issue in the 2020 Charleston County sheriff’s race, in which Graziano faced longtime incumbent Republican Al Cannon.

This is a developing story. Check back at thestate.com for updates.