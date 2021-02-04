SC’s largest Catholic high school sued for $300M for invasive locker room windows

Bishop England High School, which is located on Daniel Island, is the largest Catholic high school in South Carolina. Caitlin Byrd/The State

When Bishop England High School opened at its current 40-acre campus on Daniel Island in 1998, attorneys say students and their parents did not know about the three glass windows that looked directly into the Catholic school’s high school locker rooms, creating a viewing portal where staff could watch children undress.

But according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Berkeley County, the Catholic Diocese of Charleston and Bishop England High School officials not only knew about the windows, but they did nothing for the last 21 years to protect its students from being exposed through the square, 4 feet windows that overlooked two boys locker rooms and one girls locker room.

The lawsuit filed in state circuit court in Moncks Corner seeks $300 million in damages.

Attorney Larry Richter of Mount Pleasant, who is representing plaintiffs that include students who were viewed through the window, is seeking class-action status for the suit.

“We believe this is an extraordinary intrusion, and we believe that victims are entitled to extraordinary relief,” Richter said Thursday at a press conference held at his firm’s office. “It is our hope — and our prayer — that this may finally be the event which ends sexual abuse in the Diocese of Charleston.”

In 2007, Richter won a $12 million class-action settlement against the Diocese of Charleston for child sexual abuse. He also is a 1964 graduate of Bishop England High School.

The Diocese of Charleston oversees all Catholic schools and churches in the state of South Carolina, including Bishop England High School.

Established in 1915 in downtown Charleston, Bishop England is a member of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston serving grades 9-12. In 1998, the school opened its current 40-acre campus on Daniel Island, an affluent and majority-white Charleston suburb.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, the school reported a student body of about 687 students, making it the largest Catholic high school in the state. The most recent tuition rate for the private school was $10,300 per student for Catholic families and $14,800 per student if the family is not Catholic.

The Catholic Church has been coping for many years with allegations of extensive sexual abuse in both its U.S. dioceses and in other countries.

The problem gained national attention in 2002 when The Boston Globe’s investigative team published a series of articles that exposed widespread crimes in the American Roman Catholic Church. The story of the newspaper’s investigation is told in the 2015 movie “Spotlight.”

In March 2019, the Diocese of Charleston released the names of 42 Catholic priests credibly accused of sexual abuse or misconduct with children. Since that time, three more names have been added to the list.

Two months later, a five-year employee at Bishop England High School named Jeffrey Alan Scofield was arrested on voyeurism charges after authorities said he was filming male students as they changed in a locker room. Scofield worked as the sports information director in the school’s athletic department and told

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.