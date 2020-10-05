Columbia’s annual Veterans’ Day parade canceled because of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Another iconic event in Columbia has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

What was supposed to be the city’s 42nd annual Veterans’ Day parade was called off Monday by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.

The event was canceled “to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community,” officials said in a news release.

Although the parade won’t take place, officials said all veterans will be honored with a special observance, according to the release. Information on that commemoration was not made available, but officials said to follow Columbia’s website for future details.

The Veterans’ Day parade joins a list of many iconic events in Columbia and the Midlands that have been scrapped this year. It joins the South Carolina State Fair, the Famously Hot New Year celebration, the Columbia Greek Fest, the Okra Strut in Irmo, the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, Indie Grits film festival, Columbia’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points, Camden’s Carolina Cup steeplechase races and the Lexington Wine Walk among other notable events that have been canceled, altered, or held exclusively online because of the ongoing pandemic.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.