Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 148,000

At least 148,334 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,300 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 556 new cases of the virus, down from 693 reported the day before.

Wednesday, 12.9% of COVID-19 tests were positive, DHEC says, the same percentage as Tuesday.

Twenty-seven deaths were reported Wednesday.

Richland One plans return to in-person classes

Starting the week of Oct. 26, Richland One students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will be able to attend in-person classes twice a week, Superintendent Craig Witherspoon announced in a Wednesday email.

Parents who aren’t interested in sending their kids back to face-to-face classes just yet can still apply for Richland One’s “Virtual School Program.”

Students with disabilities can return even sooner, Oct. 12, depending on their education plans.

Witherspoon said that in light of declining coronavirus activity in Richland County, administrators are confident they can take a step toward normalcy without compromising safety.

SC court: No CARES funds for private schools

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Gov. Henry McMaster cannot grant $32 million in CARES Act funding to private schools because it is public money.

McMaster announced his intention to share the sizable chunk of federal aid with private schools earlier this year, but the S.C. court decided 5-0 against him.

“We hold the Governor’s decision constitutes the use of public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions within the meaning of, and prohibited by, Article XI, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,” Chief Justice Donald Beatty said in a 15-page opinion.