First SC city to require face masks extends its emergency ordinance, again

The city of Greenville extended its emergency ordinance requiring face masks in retail businesses Monday, now adding restaurants to the list of places where masks must be worn.

Greenville Mayor Knox White said the requirement that restaurant employees and patrons wear masks while not eating was included to go along with South Carolina’s similar statewide requirement.

Greenville was the first in the state to pass a mask ordinance, which initially applied only to grocery stores and pharmacies. It was extended in August. Emergency ordinances are allowed for 60 days at a time.

Greenville’s ordinance also includes employees at hair salons, barber shops, spas and nail salons.

Two weeks after the initial ordinance was passed in June, Greenville saw a marked drop in cases of COVID-19, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control records based on zip codes.

Overall, DHEC records show the incidence of COVID-19 in cities with a mask ordinance decreased 46% within four weeks.

Greenville County had 92 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Overall, 15,572 people in Greenville County have tested positive and 305 have died. Greenville County does not require masks.

The emergency ordinance was passed unanimously by City Council.