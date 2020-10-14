Thinking of getting a flu shot? DHEC, Prisma giving them for free in the Midlands

State health officials are trying to make it as easy as possible for people to stay as health as possible when the coronavirus pandemic and flu season merge.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control and Prisma Health have partnered to give free flu shots in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Kershaw and Sumter counties throughout October.

“Prisma Health believes in the power of collaboration and we are proud to again this year work with DHEC to provide this important support for our communities, especially as we manage this flu season with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Steve Shelton, who heads Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response in the Midlands. “Prisma Health is here to take care of its communities and help ensure that everyone does everything they can to protect themselves at this critical time.”

People can get the free flu shots throughout October at the following locations and dates:

Wednesdays and Thursdays in October from 3-6 p.m. Prisma Health- Richland Hospital campus, 9 Medical Park, Columbia

Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., St. Andrews Middle School, 1231 Bluefield Dr., Columbia

Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Fairfield Middle School, 728 U.S. Hwy. 321, Bypass S., Winnsboro

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Dreher High School, 3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., W.A. Perry Middle School (Challenger Parking Lot), 2600 Barhamville Rd., Columbia

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Eau Claire High School, 4800 Monticello Rd., Columbia

DHEC and health care providers in South Carolina have stressed the importance of getting a flu shot as colder months approach.

The flu vaccine is recommended for anyone six months of age and older, DHEC said.

For additional information about free flu shots or to find a flu vaccination opportunity in your area visit scdhec.gov/flu or prismahealth.com/flu.