The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

What happens with COVID-19 ‘is in the hands of the American public,’ CDC director says

COLUMBIA, S.C.

As families ready to gather next month for Thanksgiving, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expressed worry in Columbia on Thursday about home gatherings further exacerbating the country’s COVID-19 caseloads, stressing that people should still social distance, wash hands and wear masks.

And he urged Americans to get a flu vaccine, saying that while it won’t prevent contracting the potentially deadly respiratory disease, it could keep people from being hospitalized with the flu.

“At the end of the day, what happens over the next three, four months is in the hands of the American public,” said Dr. Robert Redfield. “And I’ve said this, people, some people don’t agree with me, but I really think this is true that if every one of us embraced face coverings, social distancing, hand washing, crowd control, we all did that, we would really control this pandemic. We wouldn’t eliminate it, but we would bring it back under control within six to 12 weeks.”

Redfield’s meeting with South Carolina government and health leaders, including Gov. Henry McMaster, on Thursday came an hour after the state’s public health agency reported 1,000 new positive cases of COVID-19 — the first time cases logged that high in more than a month.

Since the state’s outbreak in March, the health department has reported 154,869 confirmed cases of the virus.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As a result of the virus, 3,400 South Carolinians have died.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

The Buzz on SC Politics Newsletter

Click here to sign up
Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in South Carolina
See all stories
Profile Image of Maayan Schechter
Maayan Schechter
Maayan Schechter (My-yahn Schek-ter) has covered the S.C. State House and politics for The State since 2017. She grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and graduated from the University of North Carolina-Asheville in 2013. She previously worked at the Aiken Standard and the Greenville News. She has won reporting awards in South Carolina. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service