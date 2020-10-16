DHEC reports nearly 900 new coronavirus cases in SC heading into weekend

A day after reporting its highest total of new COVID-19 cases in more than a month, South Carolina added 897 additional cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, the second biggest increase of the week.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported five new deaths in individuals who tested positive for the virus. Since the first case of the novel virus in South Carolina was reported in March, DHEC has now recorded 155,799 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,405 deaths.

Officials reported 7,805 individual test results Friday, putting the percentage of positive tests at 11.5%. A total of 1,720,120 tests have now been performed in the state since March.

The average rate of positive tests has declined from the state’s high points in July, when it consistently topped 20%, but it is still well above the 5% mark that health experts, including DHEC state epidemiologist Linda Bell, have cited as a goal.

Officials are now recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested at least once a month, in order to track and curb the spread of asymptomatic cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Which counties were affected?

Many of the new cases reported Friday came from the Upstate, as Greenville County led the state with 176 new cases and Spartanburg County was second with 86.

In the Midlands, Richland County reported 80 new cases, while neighboring Lexington County had 54.

The deaths reported Friday occurred among individuals from Anderson (1), Chesterfield (1), Dillon (1, Oconee (1) and Richland (1)

Two of those who died were middle aged, defined by DHEC as between 35 and 64 years old. The remaining three were elderly, defined as 65 years or older.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Are all cases accounted for?

State health officials estimated in the past that around 86% of South Carolinians who contract the virus didn’t get tested, and global experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Friday, health officials reported 76 new probable cases and three new probable deaths from COVID-19. That puts the total number of probable cases at 6,454 and total probable deaths at 210.

How are hospitals being impacted?

As of Friday, DHEC reported that 769 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, or 9.04% of all patients currently in the hospital. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time in the state peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

Some have more serious conditions than others; 206 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, and 98 are on ventilators.

Health officials said COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and/or chronic lung diseases, are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to DHEC.