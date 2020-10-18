Four new COVID-19 deaths in Lexington County includes middle aged case, officials say

More than 700 new cases of COVID-19 and a dozen more deaths were confirmed Sunday by the South Carolina Department of health and Environmental Control.

Of the new deaths, four were reported in Lexington County, including one middle-aged person, according to DHEC.

Health officials said there were 722 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina, bringing the total to 157,394. With 12 more deaths reported, the COVID-19 related death toll increased to 3,439, according to DHEC.

The new data is based on 7,011 tests, and the percent positive was 10.3%, health officials said.

Which counties were affected?

Greenville County had the most new cases Sunday with 95 positive tests reported by DHEC. That was followed by Spartanburg County’s 77 new cases.

In the Midlands, Richland County reported 62 new cases, third most in South Carolina, while neighboring Lexington County had 41 positive tests, according to DHEC.

Since testing began in March, 16,626 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Richland County, and 8,444 more in Lexington County, DHEC data shows.

In addition to the four deaths reported Sunday in Lexington County, 18 others were reported across South Carolina. Not all of the deaths reported occurred over the weekend, and the number is higher than the 12 new confirmed fatalities because of a delay reported by DHEC.

Of the deaths, four were reported in York County, three in Anderson County, and two each in Barnwell and Dorchester counties, health officials said. Other counties reporting single coronavirus-related deaths included Charlestson, Chester, Dillon, Hampton, Horry, Newberry, and Oconee counties.

Health officials said four of the deaths were reported in middle-aged people (35-64 years old), and the rest were classified as elderly (65 and older).

The overall total of COVID-19 deaths reported in Lexington County went up to 189, DHEC data shows. Richland County’s 246 coronavirus-related deaths are third most in the state behind Greenville (310) and Charleston (252) counties, according to DHEC.

Are all cases accounted for?

State health officials estimated that more than 80 percent of South Carolinians who contract the virus didn’t get tested, and global experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths.

A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Sunday health officials reported 20 new probable cases and one probable death from COVID-19. That puts the total number of probable cases at 6,596 and total probable deaths at 211, according to DHEC.

How are hospitals being impacted?

As of Sunday, DHEC reported that 716 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, or 9.22% of all patients currently in the hospital. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time in the state peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

Some have more serious conditions than others. There were 186 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, and 97 are on ventilators.

Of the 9,908 hospital beds available in South Carolina, 7,762 are currently occupied, 78.34%, health officials said. There are currently 1,102 of 1,493 ICU beds occupied, 73.81%, according to DHEC.

Health officials said COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and/or chronic lung diseases, are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to DHEC.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

The number of daily new cases reported in South Carolina hit a peak in mid-July. Since then, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases declined to below 800 at one point. With the last two days’ totals, that average is now above 900.

State health officials credited the decline in cases since July in part to a significant slowdown in virus activity in areas with face mask requirements and where residents are practicing social distancing. In particular. But health officials have said lower testing totals have played a role as well. After regularly reporting more than 10,000 tests a day in July, DHEC has not recorded that many in months.

Officials have said there has not been a reduction in testing capacity, but demand has slowed as “testing fatigue” sets in.

Overall, 1,75,9033 tests have been conducted in South Carolina, according to DHEC.

To account for lower test totals, officials have highlighted the importance of percentage of tests run that come back positive. The seven-day moving average of that percentage in South Carolina rose to nearly 20% in early September but has declined to under 11% recently.

Nationally, about 7.7% of tests have turned up positive, according to the CDC.

DHEC said COVID-19 testing is currently available at 468 sites across the state. To find a testing clinic or event, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.