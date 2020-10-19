Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 157,000

At least 157,394 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,439 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 722 new COVID-19 cases, down from 810 the day before.

Twelve coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 10.3% as of Sunday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Sunday, 716 patients in state hospitals had COVID-19, including 186 in intensive care and 97 on ventilators.

Officials break up large party during football game

Officials broke up a party with at least 2,000 people at a Columbia apartment complex during Saturday’s University of South Carolina football game.

Most attendees gathered at the complex, whose website says it’s “designed with students in mind,” were violating social distancing mandates in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 and were not wearing masks, Columbia Fire Department spokesperson Mike DeSumma told The State on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived at the complex after getting a call about a medical emergency, some attendees reportedly threw bottles at first responders.

“There were so many people there that our responders had trouble getting in,” DeSumma told The State. “If we had come out for a fire or an emergency situation it would have been impossible to get in.”

The fire department had to call the party an imminent danger to disperse the crowd, DeSumma said, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and USC Police Department assisted.

Study: SC has highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes

South Carolina ranked highest in a state-by-state comparison of COVID-19 deaths per 100 nursing home residents for a recent one-month period, according to a study from the AARP and other health groups.

The state was also close to the highest in COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents, the study found.

The study included five factors: death rates, case rates, personal protective equipment (PPE), staff infection rates and staffing shortages.

South Carolina had slightly higher than average deficiencies than other states in terms of PPE, nursing home staff infection rates and staffing shortages

“No state has done a good enough job to stem the loss of life” in nursing homes, AARP said in a news release.